English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sitaram Yechury Orders Kerala CPI(M) to Probe Sexual Harassment Complaint Against MLA PK Sasi
The woman has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.
File photo of Shoranur MLA PK Sasi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CPI(M) in Kerala said it will probe the charges of sexual harassment levelled against its Shoranur MLA PK Sasi.
The complainant, a DYFI leader, it is said first wrote to party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, informing him of the charges. As no action was taken, the complaint was then forwarded to Brinda Karat.
The News Minute reported that even after the second complaint went unanswered, it was brought to party secretary general Sitaram Yechury’s notice, who ordered the state unit to probe the incident.
The CPM has appointed a two-member committee to probe the said charges against the MLA. A woman, too, has been made part of the team.
The complainant has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.
It is reported that she has submitted recordings of the calls made by the MLA along with her complaint.
The issue will be discussed at the CPM Palakkad district committee meet on Tuesday.
The complainant, a DYFI leader, it is said first wrote to party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, informing him of the charges. As no action was taken, the complaint was then forwarded to Brinda Karat.
The News Minute reported that even after the second complaint went unanswered, it was brought to party secretary general Sitaram Yechury’s notice, who ordered the state unit to probe the incident.
The CPM has appointed a two-member committee to probe the said charges against the MLA. A woman, too, has been made part of the team.
The complainant has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.
It is reported that she has submitted recordings of the calls made by the MLA along with her complaint.
The issue will be discussed at the CPM Palakkad district committee meet on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- Travelogue - Weekend Getaway in Tata Nexon AMT from Delhi to Nainital – The Easy Way
- It’s Burgundy, Who Said Red: Parineeti Chopra Slams Trolls for Mocking her New Hair Colour
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...