1-min read

Sitaram Yechury Orders Kerala CPI(M) to Probe Sexual Harassment Complaint Against MLA PK Sasi

The woman has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
Sitaram Yechury Orders Kerala CPI(M) to Probe Sexual Harassment Complaint Against MLA PK Sasi
File photo of Shoranur MLA PK Sasi.
New Delhi: The CPI(M) in Kerala said it will probe the charges of sexual harassment levelled against its Shoranur MLA PK Sasi.

The complainant, a DYFI leader, it is said first wrote to party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, informing him of the charges. As no action was taken, the complaint was then forwarded to Brinda Karat.

The News Minute reported that even after the second complaint went unanswered, it was brought to party secretary general Sitaram Yechury’s notice, who ordered the state unit to probe the incident.

The CPM has appointed a two-member committee to probe the said charges against the MLA. A woman, too, has been made part of the team.

The complainant has alleged that the CPI(M) MLA not only sexually harassed her, but also called her up often and spoke to her in a suggestive manner.

It is reported that she has submitted recordings of the calls made by the MLA along with her complaint.

The issue will be discussed at the CPM Palakkad district committee meet on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
