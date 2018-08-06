CPI(M) Worker Hacked to Death Allegedly by RSS-BJP Men in Kerala

A CPI (M) worker was stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district late on Sunday night.The incident took place while Aboobacker Siddiq was returning home when he was confronted by a group, allegedly of RSS-BJP men, and attacked with sharp objects.Siddiq died on the way to the hospital.The police have identified Aswant, a BJP worker, as the prime accused.According to the police, Siddiq was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs.A strong contingent of police was deployed in the region in the wake of the killing, said police.