1-min read

CPI(M) Worker Hacked to Death Allegedly by RSS-BJP Men in Kerala

According to the police, Siddiq was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:August 6, 2018, 8:39 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A CPI (M) worker was stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district late on Sunday night.

The incident took place while Aboobacker Siddiq was returning home when he was confronted by a group, allegedly of RSS-BJP men, and attacked with sharp objects.

Siddiq died on the way to the hospital.

The police have identified Aswant, a BJP worker, as the prime accused.

According to the police, Siddiq was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs.

A strong contingent of police was deployed in the region in the wake of the killing, said police.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
