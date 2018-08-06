English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CPI(M) Worker Hacked to Death Allegedly by RSS-BJP Men in Kerala
According to the police, Siddiq was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Thiruvananthapuram: A CPI (M) worker was stabbed to death allegedly by BJP-RSS men at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district late on Sunday night.
The incident took place while Aboobacker Siddiq was returning home when he was confronted by a group, allegedly of RSS-BJP men, and attacked with sharp objects.
Siddiq died on the way to the hospital.
The police have identified Aswant, a BJP worker, as the prime accused.
According to the police, Siddiq was stabbed on his stomach and chest, injuring his internal organs.
A strong contingent of police was deployed in the region in the wake of the killing, said police.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
