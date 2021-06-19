CPM calls emergency two-day meet to discuss Bengal poll drubbing

The CPM has called an emergency State Committee meeting today to work out the possible reasons behind the party’s failure to get a single seat in the Bengal assembly election. Party veterans such as Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury will be a part of this meet via video call from New Delhi.

In the meeting that will continue for the next two days, state leaders of the party will try to decode the possible reasons behind the drubbing faced by the Left in the 2021 elections. This loss assumed a greater significance in the face of the fact that the CPM is the same party that had held Bengal in its sway for more than 35 years.

The first state-level meeting post the elections had been called on May 29. At that meeting, several party members had held the leadership at Alimuddin responsible for the debacle. Many had questioned the need for CPM to form an alliance with ISF (Indian Secular Front), a little-known party led by Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddique. Teaming up with Siddique’s party harmed the secular image of the organization, most leaders pointed out.

The issue is likely to be raised again in today’s meeting, along with district-wise evaluation and analysis of the party’s performance. The opinions and observations of every single worker and leader will be taken into account.

Another thing that is baffling leaders is the fact that the Left-Congress alliance produced such disastrous results. Although senior CPM leader Surjya Kanta Mishra had already indicated a possible break-up of this alliance, leaders are still calling for a deeper and more proper analysis.

Among other issues, the CPM has also been facing opposition from its erstwhile Left Front allies for quite a long time. Just a few days ago, there was a war of words of sorts between the CPM and Forward Bloc leader Naren Chatterjee, who had in an outburst of anger referred to the Congress and the ISF as the CPM’s ‘crutches’.

In a Left Front meeting held this Tuesday, it was decided that all the Front parties will be taking to the streets against the BJP government at the Centre. It was also decided that the parties would refrain from unnecessary criticism of the Trinamool which garnered the majority of the popular vote. This and other things including the aggressiveness of the party’s stance on various issues and the CPM’s future relationship with its Front allies will also be at the center of discussion.

