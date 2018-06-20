CPM Leader Found Dead with His Throat Slit, 24-Hour Shutdown Called in North Tripura

The CPI(M) on Wednesday called for a day long strike in Panisagar block of North Tripura following the killing of a senior party leader on Sunday night.Police said Tapas Sutradhar, 52, was murdered when he was returning from a relative’s wedding in South Padmabil area around midnight. His body was recovered next morning at a distance of 100 metres from the wedding venue, with his throat slit.“A case has been registered under the Panisagar police station. No arrests have been made till now. Investigation is on. We are also trying to find out the motive behind the murder, said Rajib Sutradhar, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Panisagar.Speaking to News 18, one of Tapas Sutradhar’s relatives said that his death could be a ‘political murder’, though they confirmed that the CPI(M) leader had no personal enmity with anyone.CPI(M) condemned the incident while further alleging that miscreants from the ‘saffron brigade’ have killed four leftist leaders in past three months. State secretary Bijan Dhar said that the BJP-IPFT government in the state must admit its failure to make any arrests so far.Tapas Sutradhar was a former Zila Parishad member and a senior leader of the CPI(M)’s newly formed Panisagar sub-divisional committee.“Comrade Tapas Sutradhar had been working for CPI(M) since 1981 with utmost honesty and sincerity. We demand immediate arrest of the culprits behind his murder. We also demand that his family be duly compensated by the government,” said Dhar.The All India Krishak Sabha (AIKS) also condemned the incident and demanded justice. Sutradhar was a leader of the state committee of the AIKS.“He was killed by BJP-backed ‘goondas’. We express our condolences to the family, and demand that the culprits be brought to book,” said Narayan Kar, AIKS Secretary.