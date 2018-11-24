CPM Members Drag Congress Worker Out of Hospital, Brutally Assault Him in Kochi

: One CPM and two CPI members allegedly dragged a Congress worker out of a hospital in Kochi and brutally assaulted him on Friday.Ajesh Manohar, who is the leader of opposition in Piravom Municipality along with two other CPI activists Ananthu and Sumesh attacked Congress activist DK Lalu at Piravom Taluk hospital.Lalu had sought medical aid in the hospital following a scuffle with Ajesh after he made a land grab allegation.Following the scuffle, the accused followed Lalu to the hospital, dragged him out of the casualty ward and thrashed himThe police team arrived at the scene few minutes later and tried take two of the attackers into custody. But Ajesh threatened the police personnel and both the attackers came out of the police vehicle.The three men were arrested later by police and a case of assault was registered against them. They have been arrested under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 294 b (using obscene words), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).