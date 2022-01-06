CPM Students’ Wing Launches Telemedicine Service in Kolkata Amid Third Wave of Coronavirus

As Covid cases are rising day by day, the Students Federation of India ( SFI) has started telemedicine service for the people.

To avoid gathering in hospitals, people can get their treatments sitting at home.

Red volunteers of Kolkata Medical LC have worked during the second wave also. From providing oxygen to the people who need it, to hospitalisation and providing food and medicines to the covid-infected people, they were just a call away. This time they have prepared a schedule of doctors who will be there on call for the patients to assist.

SFI Kolkata Medical LC Secretary Pal said, “This time we have started the service to avoid greater loss. We have included paramedical staff and medical interns in the service so that we can reach out to a large number of people. A weekly roster has been prepared. We are trying to include more people into this"

Arong 25 doctors from various departments have joined this programme. Child Specialists, Gynecologists, General Physicians and many other experts are involved.

