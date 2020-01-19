Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

CPM Will Soon Launch Door-to-door Campaign to Explain Link Between CAA-NPR-NRC, Says Yechury

The central committee of the party demanded the repeal of the CAA, stating that the contentious legislation undermines the secular democratic foundations of the Indian republic as stated in the Constitution.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:January 19, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CPM Will Soon Launch Door-to-door Campaign to Explain Link Between CAA-NPR-NRC, Says Yechury
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) will conduct a house-to-house campaign across the country explaining the linkage between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) and calling upon people to not answer questions on the latter.

This decision was taken at the three-day central committee of the party held here. The committee demands repeal of the CAA and stated that the contentious legislation undermines the secular democratic foundations of the Indian republic as stated in the Constitution.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram yechury said they have appealed to all chief ministers, who have said they will not allow NRC in their states, to stop NPR. He added the central committee has demanded that all detention camps must be dismantled.

"Directions to construct new detention centres must be withdrawn or the state government should not act on these directions," he said.

On what can state governments do when it comes to the implementation of NPR, Yechury said states depute officials for the duty of collecting these information.

The CPI(M) central committee also demanded that Jammu and Kashmir be restored the status of a state, honouring the assurances made to its residents at the time of accession to India.

The committee also stated that the central government is adopting a discriminatory and negative attitude towards Kerala's fiscal requirements. It also decided to extend full support to and active participation in all the joint protest calls against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram