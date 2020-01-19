CPM Will Soon Launch Door-to-door Campaign to Explain Link Between CAA-NPR-NRC, Says Yechury

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) will conduct a house-to-house campaign across the country explaining the linkage between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) and calling upon people to not answer questions on the latter.

This decision was taken at the three-day central committee of the party held here. The committee demands repeal of the CAA and stated that the contentious legislation undermines the secular democratic foundations of the Indian republic as stated in the Constitution.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram yechury said they have appealed to all chief ministers, who have said they will not allow NRC in their states, to stop NPR. He added the central committee has demanded that all detention camps must be dismantled.

"Directions to construct new detention centres must be withdrawn or the state government should not act on these directions," he said.

On what can state governments do when it comes to the implementation of NPR, Yechury said states depute officials for the duty of collecting these information.

The CPI(M) central committee also demanded that Jammu and Kashmir be restored the status of a state, honouring the assurances made to its residents at the time of accession to India.

The committee also stated that the central government is adopting a discriminatory and negative attitude towards Kerala's fiscal requirements. It also decided to extend full support to and active participation in all the joint protest calls against the CAA, NPR and NRC.

