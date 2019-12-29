CPM Workers Seek Aysha Renna's Apology After She Calls for Release of Kerala Protesters

Thiruvananthapuram: Aysha Renna, the student of Jamia Millia Islamia who became the face of anti-citizenship protests after her photo of confronting a cop and pointing a finger at him went viral, was asked to apologise by the CPM workers for her remarks 'against the state government' during a joint protest in Kerala's Malappuram district on Saturday.

The protest was jointly held by CPM, Muslim League, Welfare Party affiliated to Jamaat-i-Islami, and traders of the town against the anti-citizenship protests.

While addressing the protest, Renna called for release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests in Delhi on December 21. She also called for release of several people detained by Kerala government. "In the last two weeks, a number of students from Jamia Millia Islamia have been arrested and jailed by the Pinarayi Vijayan government and his police. We demand their immediate release," she said. However, this did not go well with the CPM workers in the protest and demanded an apology from her as soon as she ended her speech.

Renna returned to the stage and said, "I am ready to apologise". However, the crowd again turned against her and asked her to speak in Malayalam when she asked the protesters not to create an internal conflict in the anti-CAA protests. She clarified by terming her remark a personal note, to which the crowd said that 'a public meeting is not a place for airing personal opinions'. She was escorted away from the stage by the supporters of Welfare Party.

Later, a group, allegedly the workers of DYFI, the youth wing of CPM, burnt the flag of the Welfare Party and raised slogans against Renna and Jamaat-i-islami.

