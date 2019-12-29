Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

CPM Workers Seek Aysha Renna's Apology After She Calls for Release of Kerala Protesters

The protest was jointly held by CPM, Muslim League, Welfare Party affiliated to Jamaat-i-Islami, and traders of the town.

Chandrakanth Viswanath | News18

Updated:December 29, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CPM Workers Seek Aysha Renna's Apology After She Calls for Release of Kerala Protesters
The protest was jointly held by CPM, Muslim League, Welfare Party affiliated to Jamaat-i-Islami, and traders of the town.

Thiruvananthapuram: Aysha Renna, the student of Jamia Millia Islamia who became the face of anti-citizenship protests after her photo of confronting a cop and pointing a finger at him went viral, was asked to apologise by the CPM workers for her remarks 'against the state government' during a joint protest in Kerala's Malappuram district on Saturday.

The protest was jointly held by CPM, Muslim League, Welfare Party affiliated to Jamaat-i-Islami, and traders of the town against the anti-citizenship protests.

While addressing the protest, Renna called for release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests in Delhi on December 21. She also called for release of several people detained by Kerala government. "In the last two weeks, a number of students from Jamia Millia Islamia have been arrested and jailed by the Pinarayi Vijayan government and his police. We demand their immediate release," she said. However, this did not go well with the CPM workers in the protest and demanded an apology from her as soon as she ended her speech.

Renna returned to the stage and said, "I am ready to apologise". However, the crowd again turned against her and asked her to speak in Malayalam when she asked the protesters not to create an internal conflict in the anti-CAA protests. She clarified by terming her remark a personal note, to which the crowd said that 'a public meeting is not a place for airing personal opinions'. She was escorted away from the stage by the supporters of Welfare Party.

Later, a group, allegedly the workers of DYFI, the youth wing of CPM, burnt the flag of the Welfare Party and raised slogans against Renna and Jamaat-i-islami.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram