Crackdown on Child Pornography in Kerala, Minor Among 12 Arrested in Third Round of Raids

Thiruvananthapuram: Twelve people, including a minor, were arrested in the state for uploading and downloading videos and pictures related to child pornography.

The raids, titled “Operation P-Hunt 3”, were conducted across the state and in 21 places from where police seized mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops and desktops with pornographic videos and pictures of children.

As many as 20 cases have been registered in the third round of raids conducted by a special unit (Counter Child Sexual Exploitation) of the Kerala Police. During the first two rounds of raids, 14 people were arrested (21 cases registered) in April and 12 men were held (16 cases filed) in June.

The unit that has been operational since January is working in close contact with the Interpol-Crimes against Children Unit and the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

During investigation, police found several groups indulging in child pornography were operating in Facebook, WhatsApp and, particularly, Telegram as it has a strong encryption feature and offers greater anonymity.

Police were able to identify many of these groups and 126 individuals who were engaged in the large-scale distribution of child porn and accordingly, raids were conducted. The raids were conducted under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police and State Nodal Officer (Cyberdome) Manoj Abraham.

The state police is observing 2019 as the “Year of Cyber Security” and has decided to show zero tolerance towards child pornography and crimes against children. Interpol has invited the state police to its headquarters in Lyon, France, in November to speak on the issue.

Viewing, distribution or storage of any child pornographic content is a criminal offence that can result in imprisonment of up to five years and fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

