Crackdown on Fake Gun Licence Holders in J-K's Reasi; 2 FIRs Lodged

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday registered FIRs against two people, including an over-ground worker (OGW), for allegedly possessing fake gun licences in Reasi district, officials said. Police launched verification of all gun licences issued from outside Reasi to unearth fake licences used for possessing arms by any person, they said.

Five fake gun licences have also been cancelled, the officials said. During this process, police identified nine notorious criminals, habitual offenders and history-sheeters of Reasi district, who had on the pretext of self-protection managed arms licenses from different districts in their favour and a few of them even kept up to three weapons and ammunition in their possession since years, they said, adding that their licence cancellation process is underway.

Two of them were possessing fake licences and the record of one of them issued by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Mendhar and investigation does not support any threat to them for which they needed self-protection, rather they are a threat to the peace of society by possessing arms and ammunition, the officials said.

It came to the notice of police that these criminals were allegedly using these weapons to harass innocent people of the area and had created a fear psychosis in their minds, they said. Police facilitated cancellation of five licenses, besides registration of FIRs against two persons, including an OGW, in the fake gun licences case, they said.

Over-ground worker (OGW) Mohd Asghar of Mahore had managed a fake gun licence from Udhampur district in 1984, the officials said. He remained involved in two FIRs for harbouring criminals and murder, they said, adding that his licence stands cancelled, among four others.

