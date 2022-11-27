Crackdown on Films, Web Series Glorying Violence: Akal Takht Objects to Punjab Police Diktat on Brandishing of Weapons

The Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht has criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for its recent decision on displaying of guns in public and social media posts glorying gun culture alleging it would be misused.

Giani Harpreet Singh snubbed the state government for registering a case against those who “glorify” gun culture on social media. He alleged that such a practice would end up creating panic among the people. The acting Jathedar said, “Instead of such diktats, the law enforcement agencies should crackdown on films and web series which glorify the weapons and violence, the most."

“By booking a minor kid meant that the state government intends to spread an atmosphere of terror, which could not be held justified,” he added. The government order and the statement comes at a time when questions were raised over brandishing of swords and guns by several Sikhs in the Golden Temple complex during the “Khalsa Vahir” which began few days, back.

The Khalsa Vahir is a religious procession which will cover entire Punjab in the next few months, from the Akal Takht in Amritsar to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The state government has banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on social media. The Punjab DGO announced a three day window period to allow the people to remove such ‘objectionable’ posts from their social media handlers or face action.

The Punjab police had received flak when Amritsar Police booked a 10-year-old boy as his photo with a gun and a bandolier on his shoulder was posted on social media. The boy and his father were booked under Section 188 of the IPC. Following an outrage over the registration of an offence against a minor, the police had cancelled the FIR.

