Crackdown on Forceful Collection of Donation During Festive Season in Odisha, 13 Arrested
The festive season in Odisha begins with Ganesh Chaturthi and continues till Kartikeswar Puja.
Image for representation.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has arrested at least 13 persons as part of a drive against forceful collection of donation (chanda) during festive season, a senior officer said.
DGP BK Sharma has issued strict instructions to all superintendents of police and deputy commissioners to deal with the illegal practice "with an iron hand", he said. The festive season in Odisha begins with Ganesh
Chaturthi and continues till Kartikeswar Puja.
Five cases of forceful donations have been registered so far and 13 arrested in this connection, the senior police officer said.
Noting that anti-socials and mischief-mongers create disturbances during festivities, the officer said common people, transport operators and business establishments are the ones who suffer the most.
