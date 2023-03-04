The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, attached the property of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander Bashir Ahmad Peer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kralpora Kupwara.

The NIA team reached the Babapora village and attached immovable property land measuring 1 Kanal, 13 Marlas.

An official said “the land falling under Survey Nos. 606 min, 619 min & 620 min situated at Estate Batpora, Tehsil Kralpora, District Kupwara, J&K under the ownership of Bashir Ahmad Pir, son of Late Mohammad Sikander Pir, a resident of Babapora.”

He said, “Bashir is a designated individual terrorist’ under the UA(P)A and accused of NIA Case RC- 29/2021/NIA/DLI.”

Peer who was the commander of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was shot dead by unidentified assailants from a point-blank range outside a shop in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi.

Bashir hails from Kupwara and was living in Pakistan for several years after exfiltrating. Agencies accused him of providing support and planning attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the NIA attached the house of Mushtaq Zargar, a top terrorist, located in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, Zaragar is operational in Pakistan and was released during the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and is designated as a terrorist by Govt. of India. Zargar founded the terror group Al-Umar-Mujahideen and currently resides in Pakistan.

Read all the Latest India News here