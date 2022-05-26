The all-important clash between Velocity and Trailblazers on Thursday night was lit up by a ravishing knock played by debutant Kiran Navgire. Chasing a mammoth 191-run target at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the 26-year-old smashed the fastest fifty of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Navgire walked out to bat after the dismissal of Shafali Varma as Velocity were reduced to 50/2 in the fifth over. She went off the mark in style, playing a slog-sweep over long-on for a six against Salma Khatun. She hammered a boundary and another six in the same over, taking her team to 68 for 2 in the powerplay. The Maharashtra batter eventually reached the half-century mark off just 25 balls with a six to breach Shafali Verma’s record of 30 balls.

Navgire’s fireworks in Pune also set the social media ablaze. Be it cricket fans or the former cricketers, people showered praises on the dynamic batter. Here’s are the reactions:

I’m here for the depth in Indian women’s cricket. Sabbineni Meghana. Kiran Navgire. The list goes on. I’m here for a full fledged Women’s IPL. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) May 26, 2022

We heard that she could hit the ball a long way; watching it being smashed Live! The ball has been dispatched by this powerful striker Kiran Navgire. Her debut innings in #WT20Challenge is a smashing one for #Velocity @IPL pic.twitter.com/Z80W8KoUDG — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 26, 2022

ICYMI – Cracking start on debut – KP Navgire gets off the mark with a massive SIX! 📽️📽️https://t.co/OEve84bkZL #VELvTBL #My11CircleWT20C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2022

Kiran Navgire has some serious strength 🔥#VELvTBL — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) May 26, 2022

IPL’s tagline is ‘Talent meets opportunity’. Likes of Sabbineni Meghana and Kiran Navgire have shown there’s talent beyond the India blues in Women’s cricket too. They just need opportunity. #IPL #Womenscricket — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 26, 2022

– Off the mark with a six.

– completed fifty with a six.

– Fastest fifty of this league.

– smashed 69 runs from 34 balls while chasing 191 runs in her maiden innings. Take a bow, Kiran Navgire. pic.twitter.com/anuivmMIgy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2022

Fasttrack Kiran Navgire in the national team. We’re watching something special — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 26, 2022

So India actually has a power hitter like Kiran Navgire in their wings who could be a potential game changer given the lack of power factor in Women’s cricket, but apparently we don’t have depth as per the president of the BCCI. Colour me suprised with the man’s wrong takes. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 26, 2022

Earlier, Sabbhineni Meghana and Jemimah Rodrigues slammed scintillating fifties to propel Trailblazers to 190 for five against Velocity.

Meghana, who was left out of their opening game, smashed a strokeful 73 off 47 balls en route to a 113-run partnership off 73 balls with Jemimah Ridrigues (66 off 44 balls) to set the foundation.

Hayley Matthews (27 off 15) and Sophia Dunkley (19 off 8) provided the late charge as the defending champions scored the highest total in the history of the tournament.

The only team to open their account yet, Trailblazers came into the match need a huge win to qualify for the finals. They will have to restrict Velocity within 158 to make the summit clash.

