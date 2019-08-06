Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Cracks Develop on Highway as Heavy Rains Batter North Karnataka, Red Alert Issued

The Coast Guard in Karnataka has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. It has also alerted all sea units to remain prepared to undertake search and rescue operations at a short notice.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:August 6, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cracks Develop on Highway as Heavy Rains Batter North Karnataka, Red Alert Issued
Policemen inspect cracks on National Highway 4 near Nipani. (News18)
Loading...

Bengaluru: A red alert has been issued by the meteorological department in coastal Karantaka, including the districts of Dakshin Kannada, Uttar Kannada and Udupi. The districts of Chikkamangaluru, Shivamogga and Kodagu are also expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall of over 205mm in the next 3 days.

In the wake of incessant rains, the district administration of Shivamogga and Chikkamangaluru declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. Institutes in Sagar, Thirthahalli, and Hosanagara of Malnad region as well as Kodagu district also remained close. Shivamogga and Dakshin Kannada have decided to keep all schools and colleges closed on Wednesday as well.

The Coast Guard in Karnataka has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Tourists have been asked to avoid beaches in the three coastal districts of the state. The Coast Guard has also alerted all sea units to remain prepared to undertake search and rescue operations at a short notice.

Untitled design (3)

A flooded road in Belagavi.

The National Highway 48 along the Pune-Bengaluru route passing through Belagavi and NH-63 passing through Hubli and Yellapura were blocked due to heavy rainfall leading to traffic snarls.

Cracks also developed on a vast stretch of the Pune-Bengaluru highway due to landslide caused by incessant rains. Owing to the impact of landslide, the road has broken into parts bringing the vehicular movement on the stretch to a halt.

Landslides in Chorla near the Belagavi-Goa highway left many vehicles stranded. Owing to the torrential downpour and consequent water flowing below railway tracks, the Vasco da gama- Howrah Express (No.18048) was also cancelled on Tuesday.

The Karnataka State Road transport Corporation (KSRTC) was forced to cancel a few bus operations in the Maharashtra sector. Four services to Mumbai, four to Pune and one each to Shirdi and Kolapur were cancelled.

On Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot and Vijaypura.

A flood-like situation has occurred in northern parts of the state after Maharashtra is said to have released huge volumes of water from its reservoirs owing to the continuous rainfall there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram