Cracks Develop on Highway as Heavy Rains Batter North Karnataka, Red Alert Issued

Bengaluru: A red alert has been issued by the meteorological department in coastal Karantaka, including the districts of Dakshin Kannada, Uttar Kannada and Udupi. The districts of Chikkamangaluru, Shivamogga and Kodagu are also expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall of over 205mm in the next 3 days.

In the wake of incessant rains, the district administration of Shivamogga and Chikkamangaluru declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. Institutes in Sagar, Thirthahalli, and Hosanagara of Malnad region as well as Kodagu district also remained close. Shivamogga and Dakshin Kannada have decided to keep all schools and colleges closed on Wednesday as well.

The Coast Guard in Karnataka has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Tourists have been asked to avoid beaches in the three coastal districts of the state. The Coast Guard has also alerted all sea units to remain prepared to undertake search and rescue operations at a short notice.

A flooded road in Belagavi.

The National Highway 48 along the Pune-Bengaluru route passing through Belagavi and NH-63 passing through Hubli and Yellapura were blocked due to heavy rainfall leading to traffic snarls.

Cracks also developed on a vast stretch of the Pune-Bengaluru highway due to landslide caused by incessant rains. Owing to the impact of landslide, the road has broken into parts bringing the vehicular movement on the stretch to a halt.

Landslides in Chorla near the Belagavi-Goa highway left many vehicles stranded. Owing to the torrential downpour and consequent water flowing below railway tracks, the Vasco da gama- Howrah Express (No.18048) was also cancelled on Tuesday.

The Karnataka State Road transport Corporation (KSRTC) was forced to cancel a few bus operations in the Maharashtra sector. Four services to Mumbai, four to Pune and one each to Shirdi and Kolapur were cancelled.

On Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot and Vijaypura.

A flood-like situation has occurred in northern parts of the state after Maharashtra is said to have released huge volumes of water from its reservoirs owing to the continuous rainfall there.

