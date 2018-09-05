GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SC Junks Plea Against Malayalam Novel Meesha, Says Craftsmanship of a Writer Must be Respected

The Supreme Court said that a writer should be allowed to play with words like a painter who plays with colour.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Junks Plea Against Malayalam Novel Meesha, Says Craftsmanship of a Writer Must be Respected
File photo of author S Hareesh.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, upholding the creative imagination of writers, dismissed a PIL seeking deletion of certain excerpts from noted author S Hareesh's novel ‘Meesha’(Moustache).

Earlier, Hareesh was subjected to threats and attacks on social media for writing a novel which allegedly denounced women who go to temples. In the face of protests, the writer had withdrawn the novel.

Dismissing the case against the writer, the apex court said "craftsmanship of a writer deserves to be respected".

Soon after the verdict, S Haressh told CNN-News18, "I am very happy with the verdict. This is a win for democracy."

A bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra said a book must not be read in a "fragmented manner" but as a whole.

"Subjective perception about a book should not be allowed to enter legal arena with regard to censorship," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench also said that the writer should be allowed to play with words like a painter who plays with colour.


| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery