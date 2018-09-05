SC Junks Plea Against Malayalam Novel Meesha, Says Craftsmanship of a Writer Must be Respected

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, upholding the creative imagination of writers, dismissed a PIL seeking deletion of certain excerpts from noted author S Hareesh's novel ‘Meesha’(Moustache).Earlier, Hareesh was subjected to threats and attacks on social media for writing a novel which allegedly denounced women who go to temples. In the face of protests, the writer had withdrawn the novel.Dismissing the case against the writer, the apex court said "craftsmanship of a writer deserves to be respected".Soon after the verdict, S Haressh told CNN-News18, "I am very happy with the verdict. This is a win for democracy."A bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra said a book must not be read in a "fragmented manner" but as a whole."Subjective perception about a book should not be allowed to enter legal arena with regard to censorship," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.The bench also said that the writer should be allowed to play with words like a painter who plays with colour.