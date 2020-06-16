Craving for Pani Puri in Kanpur? Wait Gets Longer as District Admin Bans Carts Fearing Covid-19 Spread

In some sad news for Kanpur's pani puri and golgappa enthusiasts, the district administration imposed a ban on the sale of these food items from Tuesday, saying that overcrowding and absence of social distancing norms at golgappa carts could lead to a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the city.

According to a report in The Times of India, the district magistrate Dr Brahmadeo Ram Tiwari said there was information that Covid-19 safety guidelines were not being adhered to after the relaxation of restrictions under Unlock 1.0.

Incidents had surfaced where these guidelines were being flouted especially in pani pari kiosks, where vendors were directed to wear masks, gloves and maintain hygienic conditions. In view of these developments, a decision was taken to stop the sale in the city to check the spread of the viral infection, which has seen a surge, officials told ToI.

The district magistrate emphasised on the need for social distancing to be practised at all shops and the wearing of masks.

The news, however, dealt a blow to street food vendors in the city, whose businesses had suffered during the lockdown.

Bablu, a vendor in Swaroopnagar area told the publication that the sellers were wearing masks and were ensuring the maintenance of hygiene in the food items they were providing. He added that they were using only RO water during the preparations.

Another health official said that people should avoid eating pani puri and if they do intend on having it, they can purchase the puris from the sellers and prepare the filling and the spiced water at their homes as that would be a safer option.