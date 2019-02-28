English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Create Trust, Transparency to Uproot Terrorism: Satyarthi Urges PM Modi, Imran Khan
The child rights activist also appealed to spiritual leaders, media, the youth of both the countries to work with their governments in restoring peace.
File picture of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism.
Satyarthi, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai in 2014, appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, amid the escalating tensions between the two nations following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.
"For the safety, security and wellbeing of all our children, I appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. I urge PM Modi and PM Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism in all earnestness," Satyarthi was quoted as saying in an official statement.
The child rights activist also appealed to spiritual leaders, media, the youth of both the countries to work with their governments in restoring peace.
"I reiterate that terrorism in any part of the world is a threat for all of humanity. Our children have the right to grow up in peace," he said.
On February 14, a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers. India struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan on February 26. The next day, tensions escalated with an Indian pilot being captured by Pakistan as both the countries claimed to have down each other's aircraft.
Satyarthi, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai in 2014, appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, amid the escalating tensions between the two nations following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.
"For the safety, security and wellbeing of all our children, I appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. I urge PM Modi and PM Khan to create an atmosphere of trust and transparency, and work together to uproot terrorism in all earnestness," Satyarthi was quoted as saying in an official statement.
The child rights activist also appealed to spiritual leaders, media, the youth of both the countries to work with their governments in restoring peace.
"I reiterate that terrorism in any part of the world is a threat for all of humanity. Our children have the right to grow up in peace," he said.
On February 14, a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers. India struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan on February 26. The next day, tensions escalated with an Indian pilot being captured by Pakistan as both the countries claimed to have down each other's aircraft.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: I Got to Work with Actors Who Make Scenes Go Beyond the Script
- Sara Ali Khan's Africa Themed 'Filmfare' Shoot is in Bad Taste and Simply Racist
- Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot
- Spotify And Warner Music Legal Battles Could Shape Indian Laws For Streaming Services
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched For Rs 14,990
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results