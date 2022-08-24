Crèche House: A Space in Kalimpong That Keeps Policewomen’s Kids, Their Career Dreams Safe

Theirs is not a job with fixed timings or off days, add to it the responsibility of raising kids, finding daycare centres and being available for children when they are ill, and it becomes many times tougher. To make it slightly easy for policewomen, Kalimpong superintendent of police (SP) Aparajita Rai came up with the idea of building a ‘Crèche House’ for women ranging from civic volunteers and inspectors to officers.

The construction began on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, after a meeting with women police personnel in January.

Women account for approximately 5 per cent of the West Bengal police force. So far, 36 women have applied to avail the facility.

On an average, five-six children from ages 2-13 are kept at the crèche. The number sometimes goes to 10-11 after school hours, when the guardians drop them at the crèche until their shift gets over.

CIVIC VOLUNTEERS TO THE RESCUE

Speaking to News18, Rai said, “We have deployed women civic volunteers to look after the kids. In addition, we have been fortunate to receive voluntary services of local ex-paramedical women staff who have over 10+ years of experience of working with children. The idea is to help women professionals by creating a safe space for their children.”

It was learnt during the personnel meetings that many women police personnel were forced to extend their leaves or leave the children with neighbours while they reported to work. Some even mentioned how they would keep the kids (if more than one) under lock and key with food, etc. ready on the table. “However, they could never stop worrying about them throughout the duty hours,” she said.

“We believe that motherhood is a blessing and it should not be a hurdle to women who have career dreams, just like their male counterparts,” said Rai.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE

Currently, a caretaker, Ms Mothey, handles kids aged 2 to 13 at the Kalimpong centre. She and civic volunteers ensure children eat their food, they play with them and also help them with their homework.

What began in West Bengal’s Kalimpong is now being seen in other districts too.

Any police personnel, male or female, can opt for this facility. However, so far, only women police personnel have come forward.

