Creches, Subsidised Loans, Extended Child Care Leave: Karnataka's Women's Day Bounty

BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government made special announcements for women on the occasion of International Women’s Day in the union state budget presented on Monday. The government allotted a sum of Rs. 37,188 crores for women-oriented programmes in the year 2021-22.

Here are the highlights of these programmes

– To assist the urban working women for taking care of their children, Anganawadis in Bengaluru and other cities will be upgraded to creches in a phased manner.

– These creches will be established in two major government offices in district headquarters for the benefit of employees.

– Women employees of the state government will be given a total of six months of child care leave along with maternity leave which is already in existence.

– Women entrepreneurs in hospital, wellness and other service sectors will be provided with loan facilities of up to Rs 2 crore at a subsidised rate of 4% through Woman Development Board/Karnataka State Financial Corporation to encourage women, entrepreneurs.

– Support will be provided under State Rural Livelihood Mission Sanjeevini’ covering rural women self-help groups to start 6,000 micro-enterprises in catering, cleanliness work, poultry, sheep rearing, solid waste management, hygiene, construction and other sectors through Panchayat Raj institutions. With this, 60,000 women are expected to get the opportunity of self-employment.

– Assistance will be provided to women entrepreneurs manufacturing papads, pickles, roti, spices and other food products by providing food safety, packaging. branding, roadside vending and access to online marketing.

– Encouragement will be given to 25,000 women with 10 from each taluka through 2,260 micro-enterprises.

– A half-yearly marketing fair of one week will be organised in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi cities to provide markets to products of women self help groups and women entrepreneurs. Giving extensive campaign to popularise the products and to provide a good price, e-marketing facility will be implemented for the handloom sarees of Ilkal, Udupi, Banahatti, toys of Channapatna and Kinnal, carpets of Navalgund, honey collected by tribal women, embroideries of Lambanis and such other traditional handicraft products including products of Stree Shakti groups.

– Through ‘Vanitha Sangathi’ programme for providing BMTC bus passes at concessional rate to women labourers of garment sector who are in highest number in Bengaluru will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 30 crore by BMTC in partnership with labour department. This was announced during the last budget but was not implemented due to Covid-19.

– The state government had amended the Labour Law for facilitating women to work in night shifts thereby giving women equal opportunities in employment. Rules which prohibit women from taking up jobs due to legal impediments will be re-examined.

– Help centres have been established in all the police stations under Nirbhaya scheme. Additional security to women will be ensured by fixing 7,500 cameras in Bengaluru city through the activation of safe city projects.

– Night beat will be intensified with e-beat based on technology aimed towards security of the women across the state.

– A centre of excellence will be established in the Reforms Institute Campus, Hosur road in collaboration with NIMHANS and National Law School for giving assistance and guidance to women subjected to atrocity. This centre will help in formulating a policy on women safety.

– To encourage women working with licence obtained from Agricultural Produce Market Committees, they will be given reservation in the allotment of site, godown, shop-cum-godowns in the APMC yard.

– To support women entrepreneurs in the state, a programme called Elevate Women will be implemented with an outlay of Rs five crore. Under this programme, facility of finance, nurturing/speedy support, global connectivity and counselling will be given.

– To strengthen self-help groups and their federation in the state, a self-help group policy will be formulated. Through this policy, all the self-help groups of the state will be brought under the livelihood mission by avoiding repetition in getting benefits.

– A pro-women Mission for Protection and Empowerment of Women will be launched under the direct supervision of the chief minister. This will facilitate in achieving co-ordination among various departments implementing the schemes of women protection and empowerment.