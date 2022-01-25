Credit to Our Citizens for Turning Covid Vaccine Drive Into Mass Movement: Prez Kovind in R-Day Eve Address

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday credited crores of countrymen for turning Covid-19 vaccination campaign into a mass movement. He lauded the contribution of doctors, nurses and paramedics, who served humanity by working long hours in difficult conditions during Covid pandemic.

“While fulfilling the basic duty of serving the nation when called upon, crores of our countrymen have turned from cleanliness campaign to Covid vaccination campaign into a mass movement. A great deal of credit for the success of such campaigns goes to our dutiful citizens," Ram Nath Kovind said during the address.

He also paid tribute to the freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage to realize the dream of Swaraj.

“On this occasion, let us also remember the great freedom fighters who showed incomparable courage in their pursuit of the dream of Swaraj and fired up the people to fight for it,” he said in the address.

“Today, it is our soldiers and security personnel who carry on the legacy of national pride. In the unbearable cold of the Himalayas and in the excruciating heat of the desert, far away from their families, they continue to guard the motherland," he added.

The President further said that while the text of the constitution is long, the preamble sums up its guiding principles, which includes democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

