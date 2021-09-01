Crematorium Worker In Fray for Hubballi-Dharwad Polls to Pay His Bills, Alleges Unclear Dues by Municipal Office

A crematorium worker for 15 years, who cremated hundreds during the ferocious Covid-19 second wave and claimed that he was not entirely paid by the municipal corporation, is contesting for the September 3 Hubballi-Dharwad polls as an Independent candidate to clear his bills.

The 62-year-old, Husanappa Vajjannanavara from Hubballi, has been requesting voters to help him win the election so that he could clear his bills. Vajjannanavara said he cremated around 200 Covid victims at Heggeri crematorium and was promised Rs 6,000 per body by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation. But he has been paid around 2.25 lakh of the total Rs 12 lakh. “I spent every single penny I had. The cost of firewood, diesel and other items for setting up the pyre along with the wages of helpers was spent from my pocket… I was deeply hurt when I went to ask for my money. They didn’t even respect the work I did. So, I will fight the election and the first thing I will do when I win is to raise the issue of bill clearance for people like me.”

Vajjannanavara is in the fray among 420 candidates for 82 wards of Hubballi-Dharwad and he is contesting from ward No. 52. While other candidates are assuring voters of carrying out developmental works, Vajjannanavara is asking for votes to help him clear his debt.

With his relentless pursuit, Vajjannanavara has also changed the face of the crematorium by converting it into a garden with several plants and trees.

Naveed, a resident of ward no. 52, said, “I have seen Husanappa over the years. He is a very honest man. We can all see how he developed a beautiful garden inside the sad looking crematorium. If he wins, we hope he will improve our ward in a similar way. And whatever he is asking for the pending money, it is his hard-earned earnings and there is nothing wrong. He is a true Covid-19 warrior. We will support an honest man this time.”

Vajjannanavara has been convincing voters to help him. “If I lose, I shall protest before the corporation office and will not move until they pay me the due amount. Either way, I am not quitting.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here