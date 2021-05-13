'Crescent Moon Not Sighted': Muslim Clerics Defer Celebration of Eid Ul Fitr to May 14

The crescent moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal was not sighted on Wednesday evening, after which prominent clerics announced that the festival of Eid Ul Fitr will be celebrated in India on 14th May. The holy month of Ramzan will culminate on Thursday during which Muslims across the world observe fasting from dawn to dusk for 30 days.

Speaking to news18, renowned Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “The Markazi Chand Committee could not sight the moon of Shawwal, hence Eid Ul Fitr will be celebrated on 14th May. We urge people to celebrate the festival with simplicity and to follow the covid guidelines issued by the government.”

“Eid-ul-Fitr should be celebrated with simplicity. People should stay inside their homes and follow all Covid-19 protocols which have been imposed for our own safety. People are requested to abide by all guidelines," said Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid from Farangi Mahali.

He also asked people to offer Eid prayers at home and pray for everyone’s well being. “People should not go out and meet others. They should congratulate each other through social media platforms. Only five people living in the mosque will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. At the same time, pray for the elimination of this disease (coronavirus) after Namaz," he added.

The Chief of Shia Chand Committee and cleric, Maulana Saif Abbas also confirmed that moon was not sighted on Thursday and hence Eid Ul Fitr will be celebrated on Friday 14th May. He also urged people to follow the covid norms and to pray to Allah to end the coronavirus pandemic soon.

In India, the month of Ramadan began on April 14. According to Islamic traditions, the tenth month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. The sighting of the moon on the last day of Ramadan confirms the arrival of Eid Ul Fitr for the next day.

