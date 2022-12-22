'Crew Are Human Too': Jet Airways CEO Backs IndiGo Air Hostess After Mid-air Spat

Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO of Jet Airways, on Wednesday, extended his support to the IndiGo flight attendant who was adamantly reminding a passenger on board that she works for the airline and is not his servant. The video showcased how the flight attendant repeatedly requested the passenger to check his tone while talking, but in vain. Additionally, a lot of Twitter users have written to show their support for the flight hostess and their belief that her response was appropriate and essential.

Responding to the viral video of the incident that was captured on an Istanbul flight to Delhi, Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted, “As I had said earlier, the crew are human too.” He added, “It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called “servant” and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under”.

In the video, the air hostess can be seen stepping in after the passenger displayed disorderly behaviour toward another member of the staff, allegedly about the selection of meals that had been made available to him. She is heard telling the passenger, “My crew is crying because of you,” as she explaind to him about the tallied meals. When the passenger yelled back, “Why are you yelling?” the situation quickly escalated. She retorted, “Because you’re yelling on us,” even as other members of the crew were seen calming the situation.

The flight attendant further told the passenger, “No, I am not sorry sir, you cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect. But you have to respect the crew as well”. As the debate continues, the passenger asserts that she is a servant, to which the flight attendant responded that she is an employee, not his servant.

In another tweet, Kapoor described an absolutely shocking incident in which a 19-year-old cabin crew member was slapped by a passenger. “I recall an incident some years ago where a new crew, just 19 years old, was slapped by a pax because his meal choice was not on board. I met her the same day. She was inconsolable and said this is not what she signed up for. She quit flying the same day,” he wrote.

Kapoor stressed in his concluding tweet that it is never acceptable to humiliate or mistreat a cabin crew in any way, whether verbally or physically.

