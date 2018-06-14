English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Crew Member of Domestic Merchant Ship Succumbs to Burns
A crew member of a domestic merchant ship that caught fire off the coast in Kochi, has succumbed to severe burns.
Kochi: A crew member of a domestic merchant ship that caught fire off the coast in Kochi, has succumbed to severe burns.
Doctors at the Medical Trust Hospital here declared YogeshK Solanki from Daman and Diu dead on arrival on Wednesday night, a hospital spokesman said on Thursday.
The ship "MV Nalini" caught fire while being anchored at 14.5 nautical miles southwest off the city on Wednesday evening.
The vessel had lost power and propulsion, prompting it to send out a request to Navy for evacuation of its crew members.
A Defence spokesperson at Kochi, quoting a message received from the ship with 22 crew members onboard, had said a man in his late 20s had suffered 80 per cent burns.
The situation was brought under control on Wednesday itself.
The ship is a chemical tanker, and was carrying naphtha.
The Southern Naval command, the Coast Guard and other agencies had made arrangements for the rescue operations.
