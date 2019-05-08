English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Crew of 13 Indians Rescued from Burning Cargo Ship in UAE
This was the third fire accident at the same site. Most fires have been caused due to the crew unloading the goods and storing the inflammable materials near the cooking area or under the sun.
Representative image (REUTERS)
Dubai: Thirteen Indians onboard a burning cargo ship were rescued Wednesday by a team of quick-acting firefighters at Khalid Port in Sharjah.
The vessel was loaded with 6,000 gallons of diesel, 120 exported vehicles and 300 vehicle tyres - all of which were gutted in the massive blaze.
No casualties have been reported as the firefighters reached the site immediately and evacuated the crew members in time, Col Sami Al Naqbi, director-general of Sharjah Civil Defence was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.
The civil defence received information about a fire breaking out in cargo at Sharjah Creek at 6.44 am. The team reached the location within five minutes, shifted the crew to safety and contained the raging blaze in an hour, the officer said.
The rescued crew was given first aid and food.
The site has been handed over to the forensic expert of Sharjah Police to probe the reason behind the fire.
It was the third fire accident at the same site. Most fires have been caused due to the crew unloading the goods and storing the inflammable materials near the cooking area or under the sun.
The civil defence, in coordination with the Sharjah Police, will study the causes of the fire in these boats and carry out awareness among the crew members of all ships anchored at Khalid Port to prevent a repeat of such incidents, Al Naqbi said.
