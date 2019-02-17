LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Cricket Club of India Covers Imran Khan’s Portrait on Its Restaurant Wall After Pulwama Terror Attack

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s portrait was one of those that adorned the prestigious club’s restaurant wall for leading the Pakistani team to 1992 World Cup victory.

Updated:February 17, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
Cricket Club of India Covers Imran Khan’s Portrait on Its Restaurant Wall After Pulwama Terror Attack
People walk past an image of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File photo/REUTERS)
Mumbai: The Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Saturday covered a portrait of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a unique protest against the dastardly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Forty CRPF troopers were killed on Thursday in a terror attack while several others are battling for their lives following what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for it.

The CCI, which is an affiliated unit of BCCI, is home to the iconic Brabourne Stadium, which has hosted many Test matches and is considered to be a cricketing hub. The entire CCI premises, including its restaurant, adorn portraits of the greatest cricketers across eras and from all nations.

Imran's portrait is one of them as he was a distinguished former cricket captain, who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup victory.

CCI President Premal Udani confirmed the development to PTI on Saturday, saying a decision in this regard was taken on Friday.

"See, CCI is a sports-club and we have photographs of past and present cricketers from all countries. We wanted to show, in our way displeasure on whatever is happening right now. It is mark of protest. We have covered it as of now but can't say right now if we would take it down," PTI quoted Udani as saying.

Another senior CCI official said that the portrait could be found on the wall of 'Porbunder All-rounder', a restaurant inside the club premises on the ground-floor, which also has pictures of other past greats.

In the past, Imran has twice played for Pakistan against India at the Brabourne Stadium. He had lead Pakistan in a festival game against India in 1987, which was a pre-cursor to the World Cup.

He has also played an ODI at the venue, when he lead Pakistan to victory against Australia in a Nehru Cup game in 1989, where he was also declared as the man of the match. Pakistan later beat West Indies in the final to win the Nehru Cup.

