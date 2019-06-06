Bromance Between Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly is Making Fans Nostalgic

New Delhi: The India vs South Africa match on Wednesday had a lot of visual treats to offer for the fans watching the match at home. While opening batsman Rohit Sharma stood out among the Men in Blue with his spectacular performance, it was three greats of India’s former batting lineup that sent fans to a trip down memory lane.

It was a moment of sweet nostalgia for Indian cricket fans as the country’s favourite batsmen - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag - shared laughs in the commentary box.

However, this was not the first time that the trio appeared together in this edition of the World Cup. They had also done commentary on May 30 when South Africa played against hosts England at the Oval. It was also the Master Blaster’s debut in commentary.

Sehwag had also shared adorable “now and then” image of the trio and captioned it “Together Again”

Earlier, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and coach John Wright had also joined hands at the commentary box during India's warm-up match against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

The trio of Tendulkar, Ganguly and Sehwag was the core of the Indian team which reached the finals of 2003 World Cup, only to lose to Ricky Ponting's Australia.

Tendulkar and Sehwag were an important part of the young Indian side that ended Australia's chase for a fourth successive World Cup triumph in the quarter-final and eventually went on to clinch only their second world title at home.

Thus, you can take Sachin-Sehwag-Sourav out of cricket, but you can’t take cricket out of them.