Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Cricket Fever Grips G7 Summit as PM Modi Breaks News of England's Ashes Test Win to Boris Johnson

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also congratulated UK's Boris Johnson on dramatic cricket win on the sidelines of a G7 summit.

Reuters

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cricket Fever Grips G7 Summit as PM Modi Breaks News of England's Ashes Test Win to Boris Johnson
Narendra-Modi-shakes-hands-meets-British-Prime-Minister Boris-Johnson
Loading...

Biarritz: British and Australian leaders briefly set aside talks on global trade, security and the environment on Monday for a spot of jovial banter about cricket after England beat Australia in dramatic fashion.

Britain's Boris Johnson met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of a G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz a day after England cricketer Ben Stokes dragged his country from the point of defeat to a narrow victory.

Smiling and shaking hands at the start of their meeting Morrison congratulated Johnson on the result, which evens up this year's Ashes duel between cricket's oldest international rivals. The series of five matches runs into September.

"We're not taking anything for granted," Johnson replied as the two men posed for photographers.

Johnson first heard of England's win, which for much of the match had seemed impossible, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke the news during a meeting on Sunday. He later called for an iPad and watched the highlights between engagements.

Morrison tempered his well-wishes to Johnson by joking: "Two to go, two to go", referring to the final two games of the series, which is now tied at 1-1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram