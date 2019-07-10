Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

‘Filth Like Dhoni Won’t Remain Forever’: Yograj Singh’s Bizarre Attack on MS For Rayudu’s Retirement

Yograj Singh said Rayadu had taken the retirement decision in haste and blamed Dhoni for the 33-year-old's miseries.

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Filth Like Dhoni Won’t Remain Forever’: Yograj Singh’s Bizarre Attack on MS For Rayudu’s Retirement
MS Dhoni walks back after being dismissed during the ongoing World Cup. (Reuters)
Loading...

Former India pacer Yograj Singh, father of 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, who has often targeted MS Dhoni has once again gone after him as he asked Ambati Rayudu to come out of retirement and prove a point.

Saying that "filthy" people like Dhoni won't be around forever, Singh said Rayadu had taken the decision in haste as he blamed Captain Cool for the 33-year-old's miseries.

The middle-order batsman had last week announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after he was not included in the 15-member squad for the ongoing World Cup.

Despite being named in the reserves, he was not called up in the squad after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar suffered injuries and Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were, instead, named as their replacements.

After his initial World Cup snub, Rayudu had expressed his displeasure and also questioned the selectors' decision to pick Shankar over him with a tweet that mocked a statement by head selector M.S.K. Prasad who had said that "Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions" to the team.

"Rayudu should've continued playing, more and more. He should've played Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, scoring 100s, 200s, 300s with not outs. He still has a lot of cricket left in him," Yograj was quoted as saying by NNIS Sports.

"Rayudu, my son you took the decision in haste. Come out of retirement and show them what you are capable of," the 61-year- old, who has played one Test and six ODIs for India, said.

Talking about how former India captain Sourav Ganguly gave youngsters a chance, Yograj, who has often criticized Dhoni, said people like him won't be around for long to spread filth. "People like MS Dhoni will not remain forever, filth like these will not remain forever," he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram