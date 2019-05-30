Dwaine Pretorius: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30

Dwaine Pretorius is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 29, 1989 in Randfontein. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and a right-arm medium-fast and he bats right-handed.He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Lions, North West, South Africa Emerging Players, South Africa Under-19s.Dwaine Pretorius has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 29.95. His bowling economy rate is 4.88. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/5.Dwaine Pretorius has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 353 runs at an average of 88.25. His highest score is 93. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.Pretorius has scored 132 runs at an average of 18.85. His highest score is 50. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-century.Pretorius made his ODI debut against Ireland at Benoni on September 25, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.This Dwaine Pretorius: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.