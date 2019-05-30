English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dwaine Pretorius: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 30
Dwaine Pretorius is a South African bowler and is part of the South Africa national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 30 years old.
File photo of Dwaine Pretorius. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Dwaine Pretorius is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 29, 1989 in Randfontein. He is 30 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and a right-arm medium-fast and he bats right-handed.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Lions, North West, South Africa Emerging Players, South Africa Under-19s.
Dwaine Pretorius has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 29.95. His bowling economy rate is 4.88. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/5.
Dwaine Pretorius has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 353 runs at an average of 88.25. His highest score is 93. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
Pretorius has scored 132 runs at an average of 18.85. His highest score is 50. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-century.
Pretorius made his ODI debut against Ireland at Benoni on September 25, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Dwaine Pretorius: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Lions, North West, South Africa Emerging Players, South Africa Under-19s.
Dwaine Pretorius has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 29.95. His bowling economy rate is 4.88. He has no five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 3/5.
Dwaine Pretorius has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 353 runs at an average of 88.25. His highest score is 93. He has scored 0 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
Pretorius has scored 132 runs at an average of 18.85. His highest score is 50. He has scored 0 centuries and 1 half-century.
Pretorius made his ODI debut against Ireland at Benoni on September 25, 2016 and the last ODI he played was against Sri Lanka at Cape Town on March 16, 2019.
This Dwaine Pretorius: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 30, 2019.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Echo Show 5 With 5.5-inch Display Launched at Rs 8,999
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch May Take Place on June 6, Alongside Nokia 1 Plus
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results