Big Concern for India as Virat Kohli Hurts Thumb During Practice Session Ahead of South Africa Clash

During a practice session at the Ageas Bowl in England's Southampton on Saturday, only four days before Team India's maiden match in ICC World Cup 2019, skipper Virat Kohli hurt his thumb and appeared to be in a bit of discomfort.While attending to Virat, Indian team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart was snapped applying a spray on the Indian captain's right thumb.After hurting his thumb, Kohli was seen carrying a glass of ice water with his thumb immersed it while departing from the ground.If Virat Kohli’s injury turns out to be serious, India’s chances of performing well at the World Cup will be dealt a huge blow. Kohli’s leadership and his prowess with the bat, are much needed if India has to mount any serious challenge for the World Cup.India will play its opening match against South Africa in the World Cup at the Ageas Bowl on June 5. The Proteas have already started the verbal duel ahead of the clash, with their frontman pacer Kagiso Rabada terming Virat Kohli "immature"."I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don't get the guy," Rabada told thecricketmonthly.com, when asked about his face-off with Kohli during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019."Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can't take the abuse," Rabada added.Rabada, with his comments has set the tone for the India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 clash. Kohli and Rabada are expected to face-off in the contest for the first time after the IPL 2019. Both the players will be the key for their respective team.