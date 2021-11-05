Cricket-West Indies Pick Uncapped Opener Solozano For Sri Lanka Series

West Indies have picked uncapped opener Jeremy Solozano for their two-test series in Sri Lanka while also including all-rounders Jason Holder and Roston Chase who are currently in the United Arab Emirates at the Twenty20 World Cup.

However, there was no place for senior batsman Darren Bravo and paceman Alzarri Joseph in the 15-man squad that will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite when the series starts later this month.

“Jeremy played for the West Indies ‘A’ Team in 2019 (against India ‘A’) with success and in the Best v Best (domestic) matches he displayed a sense of application, patience, and composure, while looking very comfortable against both pace and spin," said lead selector Roger Harper.

“The squad is well balanced, with good depth in all departments. The composition is very similar to the squad that brought us success in our last away tour to Bangladesh, with a few changes in personnel," Harper added.

Both tests will be played in Galle, with the first match scheduled from Nov. 21-25.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican

