World Cup Points Table 2019: England Slip to 4th, Pakistan Rise to 6th after Thrilling Match

Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies lead the points table while Sri Lanka sit right at the bottom. Joe Root leads the top scorers list while Mohammad Amir is the highest wicket-taker so far.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
World Cup Points Table 2019: England Slip to 4th, Pakistan Rise to 6th after Thrilling Match
The Cricket World Cup 2019 is taking place in England and Wales from May 30-June 14. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Afghanistan are all set battle it out against Sri Lanka at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground at Cardiff in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are hoping to make a comeback after an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand in their first match of the tournament. The match saw the Lankans getting all out at 136 and the Black Caps easily chased it down in 16.1 overs.

Afghanistan were defeated by Australia at their opener. The defending champions hunted down Afghanistan's respectable 207 in 34.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. The match also saw Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner make their international return, following their one-year ban for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal.

Afghanistan, with their batting and spin department quality can never be counted out. They have made it to the World Cup for the first time - eleven years after winning the World Cricket League Division Five in the British Isles.

On Monday, the unpredictable Pakistan managed to shock England by a 14-run win at Trent Bridge. The match saw Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) hit the first hundreds of the tournament but it still was not enough to chase down the 349-run target set by Pakistan.

With the win, both Pakistan and England have one win and a loss each in the tournament. Mohammad Hafeez was the top scorer with 84 off 62 balls from the winning side.

Here is the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019 after the completion of six matches:

World Cup Points Table - June 4

TOP RUN SCORERS IN ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019

Even though Pakistan won the match on Monday, England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler now lead the top scorers list with 158 and 121 runs respectively. Ben Stokes slipped to third with 102 runs and Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez is in the fourth position with 100 runs from two innings.

When it comes to strike rate, England's Buttler is leading with an average of 131.52, followed by Hafeez with 116.82 and Stokes with 105.15.

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa, 91 runs), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 91) David Warner (Australia, 89), Babar Azam (Pakistan, 85), Mushfiqur Rahman (Bangladesh, 78) and Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh, 75) round off the top ten in the list.

TOP WICKET-TAKERS IN ICC WORLD CUP 2019

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir has become the highest wicket taker with 5 wickets in 2 matches after their win over England while West Indies' Oshane Thomas, who was leading the table, has slipped to the second spot. England's Moeen Ali (4 wickets) and South Africa's Imran Tahir (4 wickets) make up the third and fourth positions in the points table.

The rest of the bowlers on the list have all taken three wickets each and their position on the points table is based on the number of runs they conceded.
Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)
Matt Henry (New Zealand)
Pat Cummins (Australia)
Andile Phehlukwayo (South Africa)
Jofra Archer (England)
Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)
