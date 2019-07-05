English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cricketers Clash in UP Village After Umpire Declares 'No Ball', 6 Injured
The trouble started when the match was about to end and the umpire declared 'No ball', police officials said.
Representative Image
Bhadohi (UP): A 'no ball' in a cricket match in a village here led to members of both teams using stumps, bats and stones as weapons against each other, a clash that took on communal overtones and injured six people, police said on Friday.
Five people were arrested in the clash that broke out in Mathethu village in Surwaya area here on Thursday.
As the captains of the teams - Anwarul Haq and Phoolchandra - belonged to different communities, the clash took on a communal colour, they said.
Heavy police force was deployed in the area to ease tensions.
