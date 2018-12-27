English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CricketNext Announces Jumbo's Army Contest, Participants to Pick Anil Kumble's Dream Team
To win the contest, participants are required to download the CricketNext app and pick a team of Indian Test players who made their debut in or after 1990.
Anil Kumble. (Image credit: Reuters)
CricketNext has announced the Jumbo’s Army contest with its newly appointed ambassador Anil Kumble to pick 11 winners who will stand a chance see Live India vs New Zealand T20 match in New Zealand.
To win the contest, participants are required to download the CricketNext app and pick a team of Indian Test players who made their debut in or after 1990. Kumble has already been designated as the captain of the team. Winners will be chosen from among those who are able to correctly guess Kumble’s dream team or come closest to it. The contest will be live till the end of December 2018.
Network 18 Digital’s CEO Manish Maheshwari said CricketNext’s endeavour is to always put the fan at the centre. “This initiative also allows fans to display their knowledge of the game and encourages them to step into the shoes of one of India’s all-time greats – Anil Kumble,” he said.
“We are very excited about this initiative. Kumble is perhaps amongst the most astute, deep-thinking cricketers that the game has ever seen,” said Gaurav Kalra, the Group Editor of Sports, Network18.
Speaking about the campaign, Kumble said, “I had a great time selecting my dream team. Given the passion with which fans follow cricket in the country, I am very excited about what fans will submit and if they are able to correctly guess my dream team.”
The CricketNext app features news, photos, videos, podcasts, quizzes, polls, live blogs, interactive graphs and player and team profiles. A distinctive feature about the app is the fact that it has cricketing stats on every international played since 1877.
