Crime Branch Arrests Former JNU Student Umar Khalid for Alleged Role in Delhi Riots

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence.

According to sources, he has been arrested in a case related to Khajoori Khas violence in February this year and has been remanded to three-day police custody.

Earlier, a court had sent Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 in connection with a case related to the widespread violence which broke out in Delhi's northeast area in February this year.

Khalid was arrested on September 13 under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy to cause communal unrest by inciting people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.