Crime Branch CID Takes Over Sri Lankan Gangster Death Case, 7 Teams Formed

The Crime Branch CID police has taken over the probe into the recent mysterious death of a Sri Lankan gangster here and formed seven special teams to look into various aspects, including his 'illegal' stay, a top official said on Tuesday.

Besides probing the cause of the death of Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, the teams will investigate into his reported illegal stay and fabrication of documents to get Aadhar card for him, CBCID Inspector Generalof Police K Shankar told reporters here.

The CB-CID would seek custody of three people, includinga Sri Lankan woman, arrested for allegedly helping the gangster get the Aadhar card, for further investigation, hesaid adding DSP O H Raju has been appointed the investigation officer. Since the matter involved a foreigner, a detailed investigation was necessary, including to establish theidentity of the person who died, he said.

Lokka, whose name was changed as Pradeep Singh in Aadhar card, allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest on July 3 and declared brought dead at a private hospital here. After post-mortem at a government hospital, the body was taken to Madurai and cremated.

The media in Sri Lanka, where Lokka was wanted in connection with various criminal offences including killing of rival gang members, had reported the gangster was poisoned to death in India, following which the island nation police sought the help of Coimbatore police for detailed information.

City Police have arrested Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneswaranand Amani Thanji, a Sri Lankan woman, on Sunday on charges of forging documents to get an Aadhar card for Lokka. It has also come to light that Amani Thanji's husband was killed by Lokka in Sri Lanka, after that she was staying with him.