CBSE Paper Leak: Crime Branch Seeks Answers From Google, Javadekar Asks Engineers for Help

The Delhi crime branch has asked Google for help in the CBSE paper leak that has rocked the central government and CBSE alike over the past couple of days. On Friday, the crime branch sought a reply from Google seeking to know the details about an email that was sent to the CBSE chairperson with images of handwritten versions of the leaked question papers.The police has also pulled up several students, private tutors and parents who were part of 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked papers were circulated. The admins of these 10 WhatsApp groups with over 50 members in each are being questioned by the crime branch.The department has also questioned top CBSE officials while sources say the CBSE controller of examinations has also been questioned.The board's chairperson Anita Karwal had received the e-mail with photographs of the question paper a day before the mathematics exam, which was held on March 28, crime branch said.The Delhi Police has written to Google to share details of the ID from which the CBSE chairperson was sent the e-mail about the paper being leaked, the police officials said.Meanwhile, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar who has been at the receiving end of a massive outrage by students and opposition parties, sought the help of engineering students to devise a way to prevent such paper leaks in future.While addressing the Smart India Hackathon 2018, Javadekar asked what could be the best way to prevent such mishaps in a vast country like India where question papers are distributed to millions of students, are taken to thousands of places across the country.Amid several protests by students across the country, Delhi Police is probing the involvement of some private schools into the Wednesday incident when the leak of two CBSE Class 10 and 12 question papers came to the fore.The Delhi Police, which had registered two cases in connection with the leaks, started questioning the owner of a coaching centre in Rajender Nagar whose name was shared by the CBSE in its complaint and is suspected to be behind the alleged leak.The office of the CBSE had received an unaddressed envelope on March 26 containing four sheets of handwritten answers of the Class 12 Economics paper, the board said in its complaint to the Delhi Police.In its complaint to the police, the Board has said that they received a complaint by fax on March 23 from an "unknown source" that a man running a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar was involved in paper leakage.The CBSE on Wednesday announced that it would re-conduct the Class XII economics exam and the Class X Maths exam after they were leaked.