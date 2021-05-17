Crime Branch to Interrogate Navneet Kalra in Oxygen Black Marketing Case in Delhi

New Delhi: The crime branch will interrogate businessman Navneet Kalra who was arrested from Gurgaon and produced before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with alleged hoarding and black-marketing oxygen cylinders, police said. Kalra was arrested late on Sunday night from a farm house located on the outskirts of Gurgaon. He was produced before a magistrate through virtual hearing, they said.

Investigating Officer Kamal Kumar asserted that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the whole nexus and conspiracy behind the black marketing and know the trail of money transaction. The case was transferred to Crime Branch, but a team of south Delhi Police was also tracking him. On Sunday, they got inputs regarding his presence at a farm house in Gurgaon. A police team raided the farm house and apprehended him, they said.

The crime branch will investigate the matter, officials said. A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Kalra to three days of police custody, saying his custodial interrogation is required in connection with alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It said his quizzing in police custody was required, "for detailed investigation regarding his involvement and connections with Matrix and Classic Metals, the manner of procurement of OC's, for detailed investigation of financial transactions from his firm, as well as to identify the other co accused involved in the present case". Kalra will now be produced before the court at the end of his police remand on May 20.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra in Khan Market and Lodhi Colony in Delhi. On May 13, a court had rejected his anticipatory bail application, saying allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation ws required to "unearth the entire conspiracy".

Police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

