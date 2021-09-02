Crime Rate Up in West Bengal’s Birbhum as Covid-19 Curfew Ease

With decreasing cases of Coronavirus and relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions, criminals in West Bengal’s Birbhum district have become active. Several incidents of theft and burglary have been reported from different parts of the district within the last few weeks. However, the district police have managed to nab criminals behind all incidents and recovered stolen items.

The Birbhum Police has a reason to pat its back, as they have successfully cracked all theft cases reported and recovered 100 percent items including jewellery and cash.

A case was lodged at the Dubrajpur police station of the district, on August 29, where the complainant stated that gold jewellery and other valuable items worth lakhs were stolen from his residence in Hetampur village. The Birbhum Police formed a special team to nab the criminals. All criminals involved in the incident were arrested within 72 hours of the crime. The police also managed to recover all stolen items from the arrested criminals.

In another incident, an elderly man Shyamapad Dey, a resident of Chowdhurypara, under under the same police limits was returning home after withdrawing Rs 6000 from State Bank of India on Monday. A criminal keeping an eye on the elderly man snatched his bag in which the cash was kept. The local police arrested the thief and recovered the money.

In another incident, a car driver from Haldia, Abhijit Das, was on his way to Dubrajpur, when two unknown criminals at gunpoint snatched cash and mobile phone from him. The Birbhum Police like the earlier cases nabbed the two criminals within hours and recovered the snatched articles.

The Birbhum Police on recovering stolen or snatched items took initiative to do the required paperwork for speedy return of articles to the original owners. The locals of Birbhum district are happy as crime rate is low compared to other districts and if any incident is happening police are promptly taking action.

