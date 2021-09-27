Criminal Attacks Brother-sister Duo With Knife in Northeast Delhi; Arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested a criminal for attacking a brother and sister with a knife in the national capital on Monday morning.

According to Delhi Police, a brother and sister were returning home when a criminal attacked both of them with a knife near Shastri Park in North East Delhi. The criminal also looted their mobile phone and fled the spot.

“The brother and sister cried for help as the attacker tried to escape with the mobile phone. Locals caught the criminal and thrashed him. Later, the criminal was handed over to the patrolling police,” said a police officer.

According to police, the arrested criminal was identified as Farookh alias Sharukh. Brother and sister have been identified as Tabassum and Akluddin.

“We have registered an FIR against Farookh for attacking the brother-sister duo with a knife and looting a mobile phone under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections”, said Delhi Police officer.

Tabassum said, “My brother and I live in New Usmannagar and work in a factory in Gandhi Nagar. I called my brother and asked him to take me back home as I was not feeling well. We took an E-rickshaw and were moving towards home.”

“Due to traffic, our e-rickshaw was moving slowly when a person came near us and attacked with a knife and looted our mobile phone,” added Tabassum.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Delhi reported the highest crime rate among 19 metropolitan cities. Around 245,844 thousand cases have been registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. The national capital, in the year 2019, recorded around 295,693 cases in various police stations of the country.

“We ensure hundred per cent registration of criminal cases. No case is turned away by police,” Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here