Criminal Cases Pending Against 66 IPS Officials Across India

Criminal cases are pending against 66 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across India, response to an RTI query has revealed.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in response to a poser by social activist Nutan Thakur has revealed that the highest number of criminal cases pending against IPS officials is 13 in Rajasthan.The numbers include eight IPS officers in Tamil Nadu and seven officers in Gujarat. Four IPS officers of the Union Territory (UT) cadre and four IPS officers from small states of Manipur and Tripura also have criminal cases pending against them.Criminal cases are also pending against one IPS officer each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh, among others.There are no criminal cases pending against any IPS officer from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Telangana, as per the MHA response.In a recent decision, Central Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad (CIC) had directed the MHA to provide this data on criminal cases against IPS officers to the petitioner.