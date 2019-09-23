Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Criminal Complaint Against Bihar Minister, 3 Others for Demanding Ransom & Using Abusive Language

Laddu Sahni, chairman of the Block Fisheries Cooperative Society, filed the criminal complaint in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Suryakant Tiwary.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Criminal Complaint Against Bihar Minister, 3 Others for Demanding Ransom & Using Abusive Language
Image for representation.
Loading...

Muzaffarpur: A complaint has been filed against Bihar's Urban Development and Housing Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma and three others for allegedly causing harm and criminal breach of trust.

Laddu Sahni, chairman of the Block Fisheries Cooperative Society, filed the criminal complaint in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Suryakant Tiwary.

Muzaffarpur Mayor Suresh Kumar (Pappu), Municipal Commissioner Manesh Kumar Meena and councillor Gayatri Devi are three others named in the complaint by Sahni.

According to the complaint, Sahni was carrying out pisciculture in a Brahmpura pond under a proper "bandobasti" with the district administration, when the minister, who is the local MLA, along with the three others, demanded Rs 2 lakh per year in ransom besides using abusive language.

They allegedly threatened to destroy the fish in the pond if he failed to give ransom. They destroyed the fish by poising it, Sahni alleged in the petition. They allegedly called him on the inauguration of the renovation work of the pond and threatened him.

The complainant has been lodged under Sections 34, 328, 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC. The CJM posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram