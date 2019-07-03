Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Criminal Escapes on Way to Jail in Muzaffarnagar; Priyanka Gandhi Targets Yogi Govt Over Law and Order

The incident took place near Salarpur village under Jansath police station where assailants, who came in a white sedan opened fire at the police party, injuring one inspector.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 3, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Criminal Escapes on Way to Jail in Muzaffarnagar; Priyanka Gandhi Targets Yogi Govt Over Law and Order
Image for representation.
Lucknow: A jailed criminal, who was being taken back after a court appearance in Muzaffarnagar district, escaped after the police team escorting him was attacked by his five associates. The criminals opened fire at the police party and fled away with accused Rohit alias Sandu. The incident took place near Salarpur village under Jansath police station where assailants, who came in a white sedan opened fire at the police party, injuring one inspector Durg Vijay Singh.

Accused in multiple crimes, Rohit was recently transferred to Mirzapur Jail and was bought to Muzaffarnagar in police custody for appearing before the ADJ first court. After appearing in the court at around 2.30 pm the police party stopped at a dhaba near Salarpur for lunch. Soon, around five men in a white sedan arrived at the spot and sprayed pepper in the eyes of the policemen and tried to flee away with the prisoner. On being confronted by the policemen, the criminals opened fire injuring the inspector.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi once again took a dig at the law and order situation in the state and tweeted on Wednesday, “No matter what the ministers of UP government say about my tweet on rising crimes in the state, but the crimes in the state are at an all time high and people are asking why are such things happening.?”

Earlier, Priyanka had trageted the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and asked if it had surrendered before the criminals. Responding to which, the UP chief minister replied that it was nothing but a simple case of ‘sour grapes’. “The Congress chief lost from UP, so now just to remain in the headlines they have to comment something,” he had said.

