Criminal Gang Escapes After Shootout with Police Near Akshardham Metro Station in Delhi

New Delhi: An exchange of fire took place between police and criminals near the Akshardham metro station here on Sunday. The gang, however, managed to escape.

The incident took place at around 10.45 am when the police were trying to nab the criminals involved in duping several people near the metro station, police said.

According to police, a team from Mandawali Police Station laid a trap and when the white-coloured car carrying the criminals approached, it was signalled to stop, a police officer said.

The occupants were asked to come out of the car, however, they fired at the police team. The police retaliated and both sides fired one round at each other, however, no one was injured, the police said.

The gang drove towards Geeta Colony flyover and the police team gave chase but could not catch them, they added.

