Criminal Holds 20 Children, Women Hostage in His Farrukhabad House, Police on Spot to Defuse Situation

Farukkhabad (Uttar Pradesh): At least 20 children are being hostage by a man with a criminal background in in Mohamadabad area of Farukkhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

As per information, several women are also present inside the house.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Subhash Batham, who is an accused in a criminal case, invited about 20 local children to his house for a party and then locked them inside.

When some local residents tried to break down the door, Batham started firing from the inside, injuring at least one person. He even hurled a low-intensity bomb from the window, allegedly shouting that he had been wrongly implicated in a criminal case.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said the police are currently at the spot and acting with caution to ensure the safety of the children inside.

"A special team of trained personnel is at the spot and we have kept National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on standby," he said. "Our priority is to ensure the safety of the children and rescue them at the earliest. It is a difficult situation and all senior police officers are at the spot. We want to rescue the children without any collateral damage. The local legislator, Nagendra Singh, is also trying to talk to the man."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for an emergency meeting citing the seriousness of the situation.

The police have also called in Batham's relatives and local village leaders.

A huge crowd has collected at the spot, comprising mainly parents of the children who have been held hostage.

Local MLA Nagendra Singh said the accused so far has not made any demands. "When asked about his demands, he opened fire on the locals and the police as well.”

(With inputs from agencies)

