Criminal Wanted for Killing Hindu Outfit Leader Arrested in Punjab
The accused had allegedly shot dead Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader Vipin Sharma nearly two years ago in broad daylight in Amritsar.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Chandigarh: Police Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal who had allegedly shot dead a Hindu outfit leader in October 2017, officials said.
Shubham Singh was arrested from Batala after a brief exchange of fire with police officials, they said.
The accused had allegedly shot dead Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader Vipin Sharma nearly two years ago in broad daylight in Amritsar, the officials said.
His aide Manpreet Singh, a resident of Walipur village in Tarn Taran district, was also arrested, they said, adding that police seized one bullet-proof jacket, an xen rifle, a .357 magnum revolver, three pistols of 32 bore, a beretta pistol and 200 live bullets from the duo's possession.
Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap and intercepted Shubham Singh's vehicle, IGP Border range SPS Parmar said.
The two accused opened fire at police officials and fled from the spot, but were later arrested near Pabba Rari village by a police team led by DSP Balbir Singh, he said.
Twenty-one other cases of murder, attempt to murder and dacoity were registered against Shubham Singh at different police stations in Amritsar, Batala, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur districts, the IGP said.
Shubham Singh will soon be produced before a court, he added.
