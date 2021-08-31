Criminals in Guise of Government Officials Loot Two Jewellery Shops in Bihar

Two criminals in the guise of government officials looted gold jewellery worth lakhs from two shops located in different parts of Gopalganj district in Bihar. Both the criminals fled with the jewellery after visiting the shops posing as government officials.

The two incidents were reported from Koiladeva Bazaar of Phulwariya and Purana Quila Bazaar of Hathua in the district. First crime happened in Koiladeva Bazzar area where two people came on a bike and entered RK Jewellers introducing themselves as government officers. First, they asked for gold jewellery for a quality check and then fled from the shop.

As per the victim shopkeeper Shrinivas the value of the jewellery was around one and a half lakh rupees. First, they pretended to be sizing up the jewellery and then ran away with it. After committing the crime in Koiladeva Bazaar the same criminals looted another jewellery shop in Purana Quila Bazaar of Hathua using the same modus operandi.

After getting the information the police have started identifying them with the help of the CCTV footages of both the places. According to the police, one of the criminals seen in the CCTV footage was behind the theft of a gold ring worth lakhs of rupees from Tiwari Jewellers in Sadar police station area one a half years ago. The case has not been solved yet.

This incident has created a panic among the businessmen in the district and police are advising the people not to believe anyone without seeing a valid ID even if someone visits posing as a government officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here