‘Criminals in Khaki’: Kerala Police Academy Site Hacked, Pic of Teen Digging Father’s Grave Uploaded

One day after a video of a teenager pleading with police officials to allow him to bury his father triggered outrage in Kerala, the official website of Kerala Police Academy was hacked and its content was replaced by a screenshot from the viral video on Wednesday evening.

Trying to make a point about the “insensitivity” of the Kerala Police, the hackers wrote on the website homepage, “The attitude of the police officers towards the general public is getting worse day by day. Those who choose to serve the people at the police academy should be assured that they are most humane and intelligent before sending them out to society.”

The hackers, who identified themselves with Kerala Cyber Warriors, slammed the cops for their "insensitive" behaviour towards 16-year-old Renjith who lost his parents in an accidental immolation during their eviction from the house.

According to Hindustan Times, the family was staying in a two-room shanty which was allegedly built on an encroached land. A local court in Neyyatinkara had ordered them to evacuate the land in June.

When the cops went to the house to get it evacuated on December 22, Renjith’s 46-year-old father and 40-year-old mother were accidentally immolated while they were trying to oppose the police.

Both suffered serious burns. The father died on Sunday and the mother on Tuesday. The video was show hours before Renjith’s mother succumbed to her injuries.

“You were responsible for the death of my father. He asked me to bury him here only. Let him rest peacefully for now,” Renjith can be heard saying in video to police who were trying to stop him, saying it was against the court order.

According to News Minute, the family had managed to secure a stay from the Kerala High Court, albeit almost 20 minutes after the couple got immolated. Although Renjith’s had hinted about the petition, the police ignored it, the report said,

Highlighting the entire incident, Kerala Cyber Warriors wrote: “Let the pointed finger be the key to a new change. Dismiss the criminals in ‘khaki’ and clean up the police force.”